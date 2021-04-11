Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

German industrial output continues to decline

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

FRANKFURT, April 10: German industrial production dropped for the second month in a row in February after eight months of gains, as the economic impact of the pandemic began to bite, official data showed Friday.
Analysts said the data raised fresh doubts about the health of Europe's top economy after it recovered strongly from the coronavirus-triggered downturn of early last year.
Federal statistics agency Destatis said industrial output declined 1.6 per cent in February after a 2.0 per cent fall the previous month according to corrected data. Analysts polled by Factset and Bloomberg had been counting on an increase of 1.5 per cent. Exports crept up by 0.9 per cent month-on-month while imports rose 3.6 per cent.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
Different types of masks
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft