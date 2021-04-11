German industrial output continues to decline

FRANKFURT, April 10: German industrial production dropped for the second month in a row in February after eight months of gains, as the economic impact of the pandemic began to bite, official data showed Friday.

Analysts said the data raised fresh doubts about the health of Europe's top economy after it recovered strongly from the coronavirus-triggered downturn of early last year.

Federal statistics agency Destatis said industrial output declined 1.6 per cent in February after a 2.0 per cent fall the previous month according to corrected data. Analysts polled by Factset and Bloomberg had been counting on an increase of 1.5 per cent. Exports crept up by 0.9 per cent month-on-month while imports rose 3.6 per cent. -AFP