Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown

Trading in the stock market will continue even in the all-out lockdown, said a senior official of The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Saturday.

BSEC Executive Director and Spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karimon made the announcement.

He said in the interest of investors, transactions in the stock market will continue in coordination with the banks.

Earlier, the government announced a one-week lockdown with some relaxations from April 5 to 11 with 11 directives to curb the rise in coronavirus infections. After that, the transaction time for commercial banks from Bangladesh Bank was fixed from 10 am to 12.30pm.

In coordination with this, the stock market is currently trading for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon.






