Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:27 AM
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW DELHI, April 10: India's exports shot up to $6.8 billion during the first week of April, compared to $1.7 billion in the corresponding period last year when there was a countrywide lockdown.
Shipments out of the country are estimated to be over 8per cent higher than the $6.3 billion during the first week of April 2019.
Similarly, imports have risen from $2.8 billion in the first week of 2020 to $9.7 billion during April 1-7 this year, although it is marginally lower than the level seen in the corresponding period of 2019, according to initial numbers available with the commerce department.
There is a massive jump in oil imports as prices have jumped from the lows seen last April when the coronavirus pandemic forced several countries across the globe to impose a lockdown.
On the export front, the surge so far this April has been led by engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products.    -TNN


