Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

ABU DHABI, April 10: Flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week from April 18.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced its first flight to Tel Aviv on April 18, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list.
Ticket prices starting as low as Dh99 are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline's mobile app, which is also available in Arabic.
The flights from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv will be available three times per week in April, moving to daily flights in May.
Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, "In light of the recently eased restrictions, I'm delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month.
"The connection between the two cities is a historic moment - the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy, while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers."    -WAM


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
Different types of masks
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft