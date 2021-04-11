BSEC changes policy on floor price

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator, has changed the policy of circuit breakers in reducing the share prices of 66 companies whose floor price (minimum limit) were earlier withdrawn after a big drop in trading.

According to the changed policy, the share prices of these 66 companies can be reduced by a maximum of 2 per cent in one day which was 10 per cent before.

Although the price limit had been reduced earlier, the price limit remained the same for all companies. As before, the share prices of these 66 companies will be able to increase by a maximum of 10 per cent in one day.

The BSEC issued the order on Saturday. The BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said, "Considering the interests of investors in the Corona situation, the maximum price increase for the share price of 66 companies has been kept at 10 per cent." However, the commission has decided to reduce the maximum limit to 2 per cent.

Earlier, BSEC lifted the floor price of 66 companies from Thursday after holding a commission meeting on Wednesday.

The companies are: People's Leasing, RN Spinning, Bangladesh Service, IFIS Islamic Mutual Fund-1, Jahin Spinning, Ring Shine, Olympic Accessories, DBH First Mutual Fund, Phoenix Finance First Mutual Fund Textile, SEML FBLSL Growth Fund, Evins Textile, Pacific Denim, Metro Spinning, Kattli Textile, Far Chemical, Deshbandhu Polymer, Yakin Polymer, Safco Spinning, Western Marine Shipyard, Syntax Industries, Shepherd Industries, Hamid Fabrics, Prime Textile, Sayham Cotton, Bangladesh Building, Golden Harvest, AFC Agro, Bengal Windows, Khulna Printing and Packaging, Silva Pharmaceuticals, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Argon Coppertech, Sasha Denims, Suhrid Industries, Square Knitting, VFS Thread Dyeing, IPDC Finance, Phoenix Finance.

There are also-Advent Pharma, Ratanpur Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Queen South Textile, Mutual Trust Bank, WiMAX Electrode, Rupali Bank, Sayham Textile, Sonargaon Textile, Alif Industries, Global Heavy ChemicalDhaka Electric Supply, Unique Hotel, Standard Insurance, Fareast Islamic Life Insurance, Uttara Finance, Osmania Glass Seat, Khulna Power, Nahi Aluminum, Dulamia Cotton, Sinobangla Industries, Paramount Textile and ML Dyeing.

After lifting the floor prices on Thursday there was a negative impact on the overall stock market. As a result, investors demanded a restoration of the floor price. In the wake of that demand, the regulator BSEC has set a limit of reduction of share prices of 66 companies in one day.





