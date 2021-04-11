

IBBL zones hold business development confce

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the conference as chief guest.

Islami Bank additional managing directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan and Deputy Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia joined the programme.

The bank's senior executive vice-presidents Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Md Motiar Rahman, Md Altaf Hossain, Md Jamal Uddin Majumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammad Shabbir, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari and GM Gias Uddin Quader were also present on the occasion.

Md Maksudur Rahman, head of Jashore Zone, Muhammad Qamrul Bari Imami, head of Noakhali Zone, and Mir Rahmat Ullah, head of Rangpur Zone, addressed the conference, too, read a press release. -UNB

















