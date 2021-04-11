foodpanda brings brand refreshment across Asia

foodpanda, Asia's leading food and grocery delivery platform, has unveiled a colourful brand refresh across all its visual designs, plus a friendlier user interface for its mobile and web applications.

The brand refresh is being rolled out progressively in more than 400 cities across 12 markets from the current month, says a press release.

The brand refresh comes at a time when foodpanda continues to expand its business verticals beyond food delivery into quick commerce (q-commerce), including grocery delivery via pandamart cloud stores and through partnerships with leading shops and convenience stores.

foodpanda's enhanced colour palette, as well as the increased prominence of its signature panda logo, caters to an expanding number of new business services.

The new home screen of the foodpanda app dubbed the 'bento,' allows users to seamlessly choose the foodpanda service they need - food delivery, pick-up, shops, or pandamart - while making it easier to explore top restaurants and promotions available in their location.

As the iconic symbol of foodpanda, the smiling panda mascot that people know and love remains prominent but now comes in many newer designs, from panda stickers to patterns and shapes.

The refresh has started in Singapore, Bangladesh, and Cambodia and will be launching in Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand in the coming weeks.

foodpanda has been growing its footprint across Asia, providing millions of customers a convenient way to get food and daily essentials delivered safely to doorsteps, which was especially critical amid the pandemic.







