Marcel mobile phone hits local market



Marcel brand higher officials pose for a photograph with Marcel's feature phones at the launching ceremony at the company's corporate office in the capital on Thursday last.

Marcel is familiar in the domestic customers with providing various electronics, electrical and home appliance products including refrigerator, TV and AC.

Marcel announced the commencement of its mobile phone marketing activities at a launching ceremony held at the company's corporate office in the capital on Thursday last. Company's Director S. M. Manjurul Alam greeted the customers and well-wishers of Marcel in a video message on the occasion.

The launching ceremony was also attended, among others, by Managing Director Golam Murshed, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Eva Rizwana, Humayun Kabir, Shoaib Hossain Nobel, Liakat Ali, Plaza Trade CEO Md. Raihan, Marcel's head of sales Dr. Sakhawat Hossain and Executive Directors Firoj Alam.

Marcel released three models of feature phones in the market. The phones were manufactured at Marcel's own factory in Chandra, Gazipur.

Models of the newly launched phones are Axino A01, A25 and B50. The phones with different prices and configurations have 16GB microSD card support, digital camera, FM radio with recording facility, full multimedia, internet browsing, Facebook, black list, white list, Bangla key pad, torch light notification and many other necessary features. The phones are available from all Marcel showrooms.

Managing Director Golam Morshed said Marcel is now the top popular electronics brand in Bangladesh. Marcel has already established its strong position in the market with the trust and love of customers. I expect, Marcel would take the country's mobile phone market by storm in a short time. Marcel mobile will be at the top of the customers' choice with the latest technology features and smartphones.

Marcel phones have a 30-day replacement guarantee and 1-year after-sales service. There are over 76 service points across the country along with separate service stations for mobile phones.





















Local brand Marcel has started its journey in the country's mobile phone market with 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged feature phones with plans to bring smartphones very soon.Marcel is familiar in the domestic customers with providing various electronics, electrical and home appliance products including refrigerator, TV and AC.Marcel announced the commencement of its mobile phone marketing activities at a launching ceremony held at the company's corporate office in the capital on Thursday last. Company's Director S. M. Manjurul Alam greeted the customers and well-wishers of Marcel in a video message on the occasion.The launching ceremony was also attended, among others, by Managing Director Golam Murshed, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Eva Rizwana, Humayun Kabir, Shoaib Hossain Nobel, Liakat Ali, Plaza Trade CEO Md. Raihan, Marcel's head of sales Dr. Sakhawat Hossain and Executive Directors Firoj Alam.Marcel released three models of feature phones in the market. The phones were manufactured at Marcel's own factory in Chandra, Gazipur.Models of the newly launched phones are Axino A01, A25 and B50. The phones with different prices and configurations have 16GB microSD card support, digital camera, FM radio with recording facility, full multimedia, internet browsing, Facebook, black list, white list, Bangla key pad, torch light notification and many other necessary features. The phones are available from all Marcel showrooms.Managing Director Golam Morshed said Marcel is now the top popular electronics brand in Bangladesh. Marcel has already established its strong position in the market with the trust and love of customers. I expect, Marcel would take the country's mobile phone market by storm in a short time. Marcel mobile will be at the top of the customers' choice with the latest technology features and smartphones.Marcel phones have a 30-day replacement guarantee and 1-year after-sales service. There are over 76 service points across the country along with separate service stations for mobile phones.