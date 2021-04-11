Samsung expands its smartphone M series

Samsung Bangladesh has expanded its Galaxy M Series line with robust, innovative technologies - Galaxy M12 and Galaxy M62.

The devices have powerful batteries and state-of-the-art Quad cameras - making them perfect for the demanding millennials.

Galaxy M12 is powered by a powerful 6,000mAh battery, Octa-Core Exynos 850 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB ROM.

These ensure enhanced performance, flawless multitasking, and decreased power consumption while browsing and using various apps. Combined with an 8nm processor, the battery of Galaxy M12 is extremely power efficient, allowing people to use the device for more than a day without a plug-in.

On the other hand, Galaxy M62 is powered by Exynos 9825 SoC, 2.73 GHz, a gigantic 7,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Combined with a 7nm processor, the device delivers a robust mobile experience - offering cutting-edge gaming and graphics performance. Exynos 9825 is lightning fast and power-efficient, allowing users to enjoy the enhanced performance without sacrificing battery life.

Galaxy M62 comes with an industry-leading battery - 7,000mAh - perfect for Gez Z and young millennials who spend more time on their smartphones and are always on the go. Moreover, the combination of massive battery and robust performance will transform the user's gaming experience. Every gamer wants a lag-free gaming experience, and now it is possible with Galaxy M62.

Both of the devices come with versatile cameras that will take photography to the next level. Galaxy M12 comes with 48MP as the primary sensor, which will capture all the memorable moments. The device sports other sensors - 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle, 2MP Depth, and 2MP Macro. The Quad cameras of Galaxy M12 will enhance the photos' clarity and detail, making it seem as if the image has come alive.

Customers interested in purchasing the devices can benefit from multiple offers of Daraz and Pickaboo. People can enjoy a BDT 1,000 discount along with 6 months of EMI when purchasing Galaxy M12 from Daraz. Customers can also benefit BDT 2,000 deal along with 6 months of EMI at 0% interest when they will buy Galaxy M62 from Pickaboo.



