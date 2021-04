Minister opens 50 showrooms to mark BD independence golden jubilee

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP flanked by the senior officials of Minister Group and guests inaugurationg 50 showrooms of the Group to mark the 50th day of the country's independence at a city hotel on Thursday last.

The inauguration held at a upscale hotel in Dhaka attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP as the chief guest.

Minister Group Chairman MA Razzak Khan Raj and Managing Director Dilruba Tanu were present on the occasion, Besides Advisor Haji Golam Mostafa Khan, Executive Director Golam Shahriar Kabir, Deputy Executive Director Md. Shah Alam, CFO Fakhrul Islam, FCA, and senior officials of Minister group were also present.

In the 50th year of independence, Minister inaugurated these 50 showrooms. Dhaka's Uttara Prembagan, Malibagh, Badda, Jatrabari, Dholaipar, Dhaka Uddan; Gazipur's Kaliganj, Kapasia; Tangail's Mirzapur, Delduar, Sakhipur, Bhuapur, Kaliakair, Nagarpur; Mymensingh's Fulpur, Muktagachha; Jamalpur's Sarishabari; Comilla's Kangshanagar, Nangalkot; Bijoynagar Amtali of Brahmanbaria; Kishoreganj's Bhairab, Kishoreganj Sadar; Narsingdi's Palash, Shibpur; Chattogram's Oxygen, Bandortilla; Feni's Sonagazi; Sylhet's Beanibazar, Moulvibazar Sadar; Kushtia's Daulatpur, Bheramara; Khulna's Koyra; Bogura's Jalesharitola, Gabtoli; Dinajpur's Ghoraghat, Ranibandar; Jhinaidah; Pirojpur' Nesarabad; Jhalokati; Barisal's Gournadi, Bakerganj; Satkhira's Parulia, Kaliganj, Bagerhat's Mongla, Morrelganj; Chapainawabganj's Nachol, Shibganj, Rohanpur and in Shirajganj's Tarash.





