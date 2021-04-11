Walton launches new smartphone

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has launched its new smartphone 'Primo RX8' that comes with many exciting features including all glass design, AI rear quad camera, 32MP punch hole selfie camera, large screen, powerful and specious RAM-ROM and superfast fingerprint and charging facilities.

Walton also announced sure cashback of up to 10,000 BDT for the customers of the device which can be avail till 15 April, next, says a press release.

Priced at only 15,599 BDT, the attractively designed 8.3mm slim device comes in two different colors- Oxford Black and Olive Green and is available at all Walton Plaza, brand and retail outlets across the country. Customers can also purchase the device through its own online shop eplaza.waltonbd.com.

To avail the cashback, customers have to write BO (space) IMEI number of the device and then send a SMS to 01755611111. In return SMS, they will get notified about the amount of cashback which they can collect from the sales person or adjust with the amount of the purchased handset.

The Primo RX8 features 2.5D front and rear glass panel. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ LTPS Incell display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600X720 pixel screen resolutions. The phone sports a 12nm 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256 GB) and PowerVR Rogue GE8320 GPU along with 4,000 mAh battery with 18 watt fast charging.

Runs on Android 10 operating system, the new device features 16MP, 8MP, 5MP and 2MP AI quad rear auto focus cameras with PDAF and LED Flash. The 16MP main camera with 1/3.1" 5P lens large sensor for sharp and colorful landscape shots, 8MP 120 degree wide angle for broader view, 5MP macro shooter for close up shots and 2MP depth camera for portrait shots.

The dual 4G VoLTE supported phone has super-fast face unlock, fingerprint, dual-band wi-fi, OTA, OTG, full HD video playback etc. Customers will get instant replacement warranty for 30 days for the phone along with one-year regular service warranty.



