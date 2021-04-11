Huawei brings assistance for SMEs in Asia Pacific

Video
Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Global leading ICT provider Huawei launched its SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) Support Programme with trusted ecosystem partners in Asia Pacific, aiming to deliver further technical support for economic recovery amid the fight against the pandemic in the region.
For the SME Support Programme, each eligible SME applicant could receive coupons worth up to $3,000 USD and free professional consulting service including cutting-edge cloud solutions for a variety of industry scenarios including Financial Service, Education, E-commerce, Gaming, IoT, Application Development, and Enterprise Applications, says a press release.
SMEs that have an account on the Huawei Cloud official website but have never used any paid service could apply on the on the SME Support Programme page and receive consultation from cloud experts. Applications will be reviewed based on the company's cloud needs and the readiness of workloads for cloud deployment.
"We are still very small, but we have ambition to grow into a big business. Therefore, to choose a reliable partner is our priority, this translates into reliable technology and reliable service and support. HuaweI did a great job. I believe we get the same prompt response as any big client of yours," the press release quoted Yongyan Liu, Co-Founder and VP of Strategy and Development at Symbionat Health, expressed the confidence in the cooperation with Huawei Cloud, as saying.
SMEs are the engines of growth and innovation in the APEC region. They account for over 97 percent of all business and employ over half of the workforce across APEC economies. They contribute significantly to economic growth, with their share of GDP ranging from 40 percent to 60 percent in most APEC economies, according to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.
The pandemic has forced businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and move to the cloud one to three years ahead of schedule. HUAWEI CLOUD is currently working with over 19,000 partners and 1.6 million developers, and is committed to strengthening the digital economy to support a sustainable economic recovery.
Currently, Huawei Cloud offers over 220 services in categories such as compute, storage, network, security, big data, AI, and IoT, plus over 210 solutions for a full coverage of industries. Enterprises can rely on Huawei's robust ecosystem to accelerate innovation by joining efforts with other eco-partners.
This programme will be continued until December 31, 2021.


