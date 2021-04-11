Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim proposes slimming down name to Holcim

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Lafargeholcirm Chairman Beat Hess

Lafargeholcirm Chairman Beat Hess

ZURICH, April 10: Switzerland's LafargeHolcim is proposing to simplify its name to Holcim Ltd, the world's largest cement maker said on Friday, reverting to the name of the dominant partner in the 2015 merger that formed the company.
The tie-up, between France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim, was originally billed as a merger of equals, before Holcim shareholders demanded, and were given, a more favorable share of the ownership of the combined group.
Since then, Lafarge has also become embroiled in a scandal surrounding payments to armed groups in Syria, which triggered the departure of original LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen.
The company said it wanted to change its name for "efficiency and impact, while building on the group's legacy". The name change will only apply to its company name, while its market brands would remain unaltered, it added.
Shareholders will vote on the proposed name change at the upcoming AGM, due to be held remotely on May 4.
LafargeHolcim on Friday also proposed Olsen's successor Jan Jenisch as a member of the board of directors in addition to his CEO role, an unusual move for a Swiss company where executives do not usually sit on supervisory boards.
"Jan has led the company to a new era of growth, financial strength and ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance since joining in September 2017," said Chairman Beat Hess.
Analyst Bernd Pomrehn at Bank Vontobel said he welcomed the company's further simplification after years of integration and restructuring.
"LafargeHolcim is now entering a period of profitable growth, which represents a much more appealing investment proposition and justifies a higher valuation," he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
21 nabbed with drugs
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft