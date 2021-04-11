Belgium firm sets up grain unloader at Ctg port



Vigan grain unloader set up at Chattogram port.

The fourth unloader, installed at Chattogram port, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DG Food purchased its first pneumatic unloader from Vigan in 2008 for Chittagong Grain Silos. A second was commissioned later that year and a third in 2018.

DG Food also purchased two Vigan unloaders and one loader for its grain silos in Mongla in 2013.

For the inner country DG Food purchased a Vigan barge loader in Ashunganj in 2019 and two barge unloaders for their grain silos in Narayanganj. The second one will be mounted in the coming month.

In the private sector, Bashundara Mills have used a barge unloader for its grain intake since 2011.

"We are both happy and proud that a vast country like Bangladesh keeps its trust in Vigan technology and gladly do what is needed to have our 11 machines operate 24/7," Vigan said.









Belgium - based company Vigan has recently completed installation of a fourth grain unloader for the Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry, officials said.The fourth unloader, installed at Chattogram port, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.DG Food purchased its first pneumatic unloader from Vigan in 2008 for Chittagong Grain Silos. A second was commissioned later that year and a third in 2018.DG Food also purchased two Vigan unloaders and one loader for its grain silos in Mongla in 2013.For the inner country DG Food purchased a Vigan barge loader in Ashunganj in 2019 and two barge unloaders for their grain silos in Narayanganj. The second one will be mounted in the coming month.In the private sector, Bashundara Mills have used a barge unloader for its grain intake since 2011."We are both happy and proud that a vast country like Bangladesh keeps its trust in Vigan technology and gladly do what is needed to have our 11 machines operate 24/7," Vigan said.