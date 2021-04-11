Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Belgium firm sets up grain unloader at Ctg port

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Vigan grain unloader set up at Chattogram port.

Vigan grain unloader set up at Chattogram port.

Belgium - based company Vigan has recently completed installation of a fourth grain unloader for the Directorate General of Food under the Food Ministry, officials said.
The fourth unloader, installed at Chattogram port, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DG Food purchased its first pneumatic unloader from Vigan in 2008 for Chittagong Grain Silos. A second was commissioned later that year and a third in 2018.
DG Food also purchased two Vigan unloaders and one loader for its grain silos in Mongla in 2013.
For the inner country DG Food purchased a Vigan barge loader in Ashunganj in 2019 and two barge unloaders for their grain silos in Narayanganj. The second one will be mounted in the coming month.
In the private sector, Bashundara Mills have used a barge unloader for its grain intake since 2011.
"We are both happy and proud that a vast country like Bangladesh keeps its trust in Vigan technology and gladly do what is needed to have our 11 machines operate 24/7," Vigan said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft