IPDC brings back interest-free book loan

IPDC Finance Ltd has brought back the country's first ever interest-free book loan titled Subodh.

Last year it was held at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020, this year, however, due to the current situation IPDC has kept up with the times and moved the initiative online, says a press release.

IPDC has collaborated with popular e-commerce platform for books, Rokomari.com, to help customers access the bookstore without physically having to go to the book fair.

There is a menu option named 'IPDC Shubodh' in the homepage of Rokomari.com website. From there a visitor can apply for loan and purchase books with Shubodh loan upon confirmation from IPDC.

This initiative aims to mitigate the hindrance that booklovers might face financially and encourage the habit of reading books with its tagline "Notun Boi-er Ghran-e, Subodh Jaguk Pran-e".

One can avail a loan of up to BDT 3,000 and pay back via three installments. The applicants must be at least 18 years old Bangladeshi citizen. All they need to submit are images of National ID Card, student ID or professional ID and a photo of the applicant. The facility can be enjoyed until the 14th of April, 2021.











