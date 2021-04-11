Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IPDC brings back interest-free book loan

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

IPDC Finance Ltd has brought back the country's first ever interest-free book loan titled Subodh.
 Last year it was held at Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020, this year, however, due to the current situation IPDC has kept up with the times and moved the initiative online, says a press release.
IPDC has collaborated with popular e-commerce platform for books, Rokomari.com, to help customers access the bookstore without physically having to go to the book fair.
There is a menu option named 'IPDC Shubodh' in the homepage of Rokomari.com website. From there a visitor can apply for loan and purchase books with Shubodh loan upon confirmation from IPDC.
This initiative aims to mitigate the hindrance that booklovers might face financially and encourage the habit of reading books with its tagline "Notun Boi-er Ghran-e, Subodh Jaguk Pran-e".
One can avail a loan of up to BDT 3,000 and pay back via three installments. The applicants must be at least 18 years old Bangladeshi citizen. All they need to submit are images of National ID Card, student ID or professional ID and a photo of the applicant.  The facility can be enjoyed until the 14th of April, 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft