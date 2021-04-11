Video
Traders for conformity between taxes and facilities

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The tax regime should be business friendly and should focus on increasing revenue collection for development as well as to incentivize businesses. If revenue target is not achieved, development work will be halted down.
This was observed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs Dr. Mashiur Rahman while responding to the suggestions of the traders as the chief guest at a virtual pre-budget (financial year 2021-22) discussion meeting organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) in association with Samakal and Channel 24 on Thursday.
The event tried to outline the needs in the key macroeconomic avenues and roadmap of trade, industrial, investment recovery as well as turnaround of private sector from pandemic adversities.
BRAC Chairperson Dr. Hossain Zilllur Rahman joined the discussion as special guests at the virtual event presided over by DCCI President Rizwan Rahman.
The discussion meeting was divided into four sessions namely Financial Sector; Industry and Trade; Taxation and VAT and (4) Infrastructure (energy, logistics & health).
DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his welcome address said that government will surely consider a business friendly, revenue friendly and industry friendly budget this year.
And the budget will have a clear indication for the economic recovery amidst the pandemic time. He also hoped that the next budget will have especial attention to taxation and VAT policy, infrastructure, industry and trade as well as financial sector.
He also said that if the government with the help of vibrant private sector work hand in hand Bangladesh will be able to recover its economic momentum despite the pandemic.
Dr. Mashiur Rahman said that the growth should be inclusive and the economy needs to be widened all the resources should be utilized. He said for government, revenue target achievement without hampering economic activities is a priority.
The adviser also said quality and safe investment will reduce default loans. A stable tax and duty regime for 7-10 years is a good move but all investors may not get this benefit as investments do not come at the same time.
He said: "Our tax-GDP ratio is comparatively low because our tax elasticity is low in the country due to rebates in different levels. But, a social acceptance of tax, VAT, SD and Customs duty rate need to be in place having global standard.
Dr. Hossain Zilllur Rahman said the 2nd wave is going on and it may have a huge implication on the economy. The next budget should also have a plan of recovery as it was in the last year. Moreover, social protection should get major concern in the next budget, he added.
Stakeholders from various sectors took part in the discussion. BUET teachet Dr. Mohammad Tamim, BUILD Chairperson Abul Kasem Khan, IPDC CEO Mominul Islam, Bangladesh Supermarket Association President Kazi Inam Ahmed, United Hospital Ltd CEO and MD, Md. Faizur Rahman, , Daily Samakal Acting Editor Mustafiz Shafi,  KPMG Senior Partner Adeeb Hossain Khan, NBR Members  Syed Golam Kibria, Masud Sadik and  Md. Alamgir Hossain also participated at the discussion among others.


