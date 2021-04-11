Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global financial firm to mobilize US investors into BD

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Global financial firm to mobilize US investors into BD

Global financial firm to mobilize US investors into BD

Sovereign Infrastructure Group (SIG) will mobilize US capital market investors into Bangladesh infrastructure projects through Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company (BD Finance).
SIG is a global financing company that works with project sponsors and Multilateral Development Banks
SIG and BD Finance signed a memorandum in this regard in Washington on April 8 at an event hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in the US.
BD Finance Managing Director and CEO Kyser Hamid and SIG Co-Founder and CEO Lerry Knox signed the memorandum earlier on behalf of their respective parties.
With a project pipeline of more than $2 billion, BD Finance has mandated SIG on the following initial financing: direct senior loan of $40 million to be used for on-lending to Small and Medium Enterprises ("SMEs"), green energy projects, women entrepreneurs, social housing, economic empowerment initiatives for transgender individuals, and the refinancing of existing BD Finance obligations.
The fund will be invested in agribusiness and food security, education, energy, Financial Institutions, healthcare/hospitals, information and communications technology, industrial/manufacturing, regional cooperation and integration, transport, urban development, water and sanitation
BD Finance is a Bangladesh Financial Institution and public limited company listed in both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited that provides financial services to a diversified base of clients and businesses to meaningfully contribute to the social and economic development of Bangladesh.
SIG is a global structured financing company that works with project sponsors and Development Finance Institutions ("DFIs"), as well as national and local governments, in originating and structuring infrastructure investments in growth markets.
SIG and BD Finance agree that there are synergies between their businesses and that such synergies present opportunities partnership between SIG and BD Finance.
 The purpose of the Memorandum is to establish a general collaboration framework between SIG and BD Finance to regulate the activities and relationships that each consider to be of mutual interest.
 SIG and BD Finance intend to work together to mobilize global capital market investors into Bangladesh.
In the event that SIG maintains at least four percent (4%) of shares in BD Finance during the term of the Memorandum, SIG shall be guaranteed a position on the board of directors of BD Finance.
The following characteristics describe the asset types SIG preferably targets but are in no way exhaustive or completely exclusionary. SIG evaluates the risk/return profile of projects on a caseby-case basis.
Projects supported by the Government of Bangladesh ("GOB") and to be set up in Bangladesh Economic and Export Processing Zones, under Public-Private Partnership ("PPP").
It will benefit from an off-take agreement, availability payments, power purchase agreements, or other arrangement from a mutually accepted sovereign, sub-sovereign, or municipal government.
Lerry Knox said: "Bangladesh is a top priority for SIG. As a member of the Next 11, Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is the 8th largest country by population. Bangladesh is currently on track to invest an impressive $417 billion in infrastructure by 2040. Through our engagement with BD Finance, SIG hopes to play a leading role with our partners to support the country's tremendous growth.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German industrial output continues to decline
Stock trading to continue in all-out lockdown
India exports swell to $6.8b in April first week
Wizz Air offers flights to Tel Aviv for as low as Dh99
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
BD KL envoy launches HC’s own job portal Chakrir Khoj
Nike agrees to settlement with Satan Shoe maker


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft