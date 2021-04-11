

Global financial firm to mobilize US investors into BD

SIG is a global financing company that works with project sponsors and Multilateral Development Banks

SIG and BD Finance signed a memorandum in this regard in Washington on April 8 at an event hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in the US.

BD Finance Managing Director and CEO Kyser Hamid and SIG Co-Founder and CEO Lerry Knox signed the memorandum earlier on behalf of their respective parties.

With a project pipeline of more than $2 billion, BD Finance has mandated SIG on the following initial financing: direct senior loan of $40 million to be used for on-lending to Small and Medium Enterprises ("SMEs"), green energy projects, women entrepreneurs, social housing, economic empowerment initiatives for transgender individuals, and the refinancing of existing BD Finance obligations.

The fund will be invested in agribusiness and food security, education, energy, Financial Institutions, healthcare/hospitals, information and communications technology, industrial/manufacturing, regional cooperation and integration, transport, urban development, water and sanitation

BD Finance is a Bangladesh Financial Institution and public limited company listed in both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited that provides financial services to a diversified base of clients and businesses to meaningfully contribute to the social and economic development of Bangladesh.

SIG is a global structured financing company that works with project sponsors and Development Finance Institutions ("DFIs"), as well as national and local governments, in originating and structuring infrastructure investments in growth markets.

SIG and BD Finance agree that there are synergies between their businesses and that such synergies present opportunities partnership between SIG and BD Finance.

The purpose of the Memorandum is to establish a general collaboration framework between SIG and BD Finance to regulate the activities and relationships that each consider to be of mutual interest.

SIG and BD Finance intend to work together to mobilize global capital market investors into Bangladesh.

In the event that SIG maintains at least four percent (4%) of shares in BD Finance during the term of the Memorandum, SIG shall be guaranteed a position on the board of directors of BD Finance.

The following characteristics describe the asset types SIG preferably targets but are in no way exhaustive or completely exclusionary. SIG evaluates the risk/return profile of projects on a caseby-case basis.

Projects supported by the Government of Bangladesh ("GOB") and to be set up in Bangladesh Economic and Export Processing Zones, under Public-Private Partnership ("PPP").

It will benefit from an off-take agreement, availability payments, power purchase agreements, or other arrangement from a mutually accepted sovereign, sub-sovereign, or municipal government.

Lerry Knox said: "Bangladesh is a top priority for SIG. As a member of the Next 11, Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is the 8th largest country by population. Bangladesh is currently on track to invest an impressive $417 billion in infrastructure by 2040. Through our engagement with BD Finance, SIG hopes to play a leading role with our partners to support the country's tremendous growth.







