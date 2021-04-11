Video
70,14,509 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

A total of 70,14,509 people have so far been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.
"As many as 70,14,509 people got registered till 2.30 pm on Saturday to take Covid-19 vaccines," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.
As of April 9, the number of vaccine receivers receiving the first dose of vaccine was 55,83,507. Of them 34,62,569 are male and 21,20,938 female. While the number of vaccine receivers receiving the second dose was 81,323 as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.    -BSS



