Stern action against those involved in anarchy: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque on Saturday warned that the government will take stern action against those who will try to create anarchy and damage people's lives and properties in the country.

"People voted to Sheikh Hasina's government to discharge duties to serve them and If anyone tries to impede the process, the government will take action in accordance with the law of the land , " Anisul said while talking to newsmen after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Armed Forces Medical College in the capital's Kurmitola this afternoon.

In reply to Hefazat's mayhem, the law minister reminded that there are effective laws in the country to stop hefazat declared jihad against the state and communal activities.

Speaking about Covid-19 inoculation, the law minister said I have been administered with the jabs twice with great ease. The minister also urged all to take second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to contain the sharp surge of the infection saying the government has the ability to give second dose of the vaccine to all. -BSS







