Help desk for providing services to poor people opens

Dwellers of ward No-6 under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) - Pallabi, New Pallabi, Mirpur Section 6 and 7, Rupnagar, Duaripara, Sujatnagar, Harunabad and Eastern Housing (Phase-2) - are now getting quick emergency services from the ward councilor's office as the councilor has opened a help desk for providing services to the poor and slum people of his area.

According to local people, receiving complaints from the dwellers through the help desk, Ward Councilor Taijul Islam Chowdhury Bappi has been providing emergency services like spaying larvicide to control mosquito, cleaning drains and ensuring supply of clean water to its citizens.

On Saturday, the councilor heard the people's problems and solved some immediately while asked the authorities to take necessary measures to resolve the rests as soon as possible.

While talking to this correspondent, Bappi said, "The idea of listening and solving people's problems is new in the city area. Local people will now be able to place their problems to the help desk on a specific date. Hearing the problems, he will take measures to resolve those."

He informed that the initiative was taken with the support of 'Slum Based Citizen Action Network (SCAN)' project being implemented in eight wards of Dhaka's two city corporations.

Two non-government organizations - Solidarity International and Resource Integration Center (RIC) - are implementing the project jointly in the areas with the financial and technical support of the European Union (EU).







