Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict

‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict

Given the alarming surge in death and infection rates, the government has finally decided to go for a countrywide 'strict' lockdown beginning from April 14. Whatever has been imposed under the cloak of lockdown in the past few days, has surely failed to contain the virus. In reality, such relaxed and lackadaisical lockdown has only contributed in the spread of the virus. Another evident whim from the government's end compels us to ask - why wasn't the 'strict' lockdown enforced earlier? Were our health authorities gambling with time and people's health?

The million dollar question, however, will an overall strict lockdown serve the purpose? It will, and it will only be possible if the general public coupled with law enforcers together jump into action.Except for emergency services, all government and private offices and factories will remain closed during the weeklong lockdown. Public transport services will also remain suspended.  

However, not too long ago we had penned to declare a health emergency throughout the country, and the situation is fast heading in that direction. We had been relentlessly pitching for a stringent lockdown for over a week, since the ongoing restriction was unplanned, uncoordinated and clumsy in its enforcement. That's why the government had to backtrack on its decisions repeatedly. Simultaneously, another huge problem which we currently observe is public negligence and indifference towards the Covid-19 situation. While a countrywide media campaigning could surely help to bring the sloppy people to their senses, it is also time to engage the army to assist law enforcers in enforcing lockdown rules.

As optimistic we are, once implemented with stringent measures, the lockdown would surely curb both infection and death rates. Once we begin to draw positive results - it must continue for a longer period of time - if necessary, throughout the entire month of Ramadan.

Last year, we witnessed the detrimental impacts of a nation-wide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19, especially on low-income, subsistence workers and workers dependent on daily wages. Since the same situation is likely to repeat, we urge the government to seriously consider launching a new and expanded stimulus package for the poor and small traders to mitigate the economic fallouts of an extended period of lockdown.

Last of all, although the 'strict' lockdown is for only seven days, unless it is sternly enforced, the measure will be meaningless. Since the government and administration have markedly failed to draw lessons in the past year, we would at least hope the two to have drawn lessons from the so-called first lockdown phase ending on 13 April.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh
Barind region on the brink of water crisis
Declare ‘health emergency’
Massive gas shortage ahead
Plastic pollution affects poor the most
Lockdown: Following directives is the only option
More inclusive world for people with autism


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft