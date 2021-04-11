Video
Financial support for schools

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir
Due to the Covid-19 infection, both the country's academic calendar and the entire education system have become completely chaotic. The number of non-government pre-primary and primary schools in the country is about 60 thousand. Almost half of a million people are engaged in the teaching profession in these educational institutions. During the spread of the Coronavirus, it has not been possible to bring the teachers and staffers of those non-government schools under any tangible financial aids.

These educational institutions are 100% self-financed with the tuition fees of the students, have already been facing an extreme financial crisis as they have been closed for a long time. Many of the owners of these rented-house-based schools have also sold the ownership of the entire institution, including furniture, and other educational materials, due to financial strain. Thousands of teachers have been forced to change their noble profession, while many of them are still living an inhuman life due to lack of money.

Interest-free special stimulus packages on flexible terms need to be allocated from the government so as these institutions can survive anew, the challenge of dropout of thousands of students studying here is checked, and the teachers can have the favor to engage themselves in teaching again as well.

Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



