

Dr Hahnemann: Life and contribution



So we respect him as a revolutionary scientist. The birth anniversary of this revolutionary scientist is celebrated all over the world. Hahnemann's birthday has been celebrated worldwide since 2003 as World Homeopathy Day. The discovery of artificial diseases in science has revolutionized health sciences. In 1790, the people of the world first came to know about his discovery. If you understand the value of Hahnemann, you will understand the value of homeopathy.



His father's name was Christian Godfried and his mother's name was Johanna Christiana. His father was a potter. His father was not interested in Hahnemann's education as a child. However, he sent Hahnemann to school at the request of his teachers. He used to study in a corner of the house. At the age of 20, Hahnemann learned Latin, Greek, Hebrew, and many other languages. In 1755, he moved to Leipzig, hoping for a higher education.



He studied in day and translated books from English to German at night. In 1779, at the age of 27, he received the degree of MD from the University of Analgergen. In 1782, at the age of 27, he married Johanna Henrietta, daughter of Kuchlar, a medicine dealer in Desao. At this time he became interested to allopathic treatment. Hahnemann became a doctor by studying allopathic medicine and also provided services to patients according to allopathic medical procedures. He left Gomron and was appointed in-charge of Dresden Hospital.



In addition to medical services, he has translated many books on research and medicine. At one stage of his research, he found harmful side effects in allopathic treatment. After identifying the side effects, he left the allopathic treatment method forever. Homeopathic medicine has been tested in the human body for the first time. Homeopathic medicine originated by doing research on the bark of Peruvian coffee or Siscoa. Towards the end of his life, he completed the 6th edition of Organon. The English translation was published in 1882 by the Hahnemann Foundation, USA. Homeopathy was born in Germany, developed in France and recognized by Britain in 1805.



The news of the conversion of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the inventor of homeopathic medicine, to Islam has been suppressed for a long time. Dr Hudhud Mostafa wrote a lot in an article, in a seminar in London in 1998. Mostafa met one of Hahnemann's closest relatives, an engineer. His name was William Hahnemann, a Catholic Christian by faith. He said that Dr Hahnemann, a homeopathic medical scientist, converted to Islam at one stage of his research and became a Muslim. He left with his second wife, Madame Maloney, who was forced to immigrate to Paris.



Madame Maloney also converted to Islam with her husband. When this incident became known, Hahnemann's relatives became hostile towards him. The ever-familiar environment turned against him. Distributing all the resources for the sake of peace and security among the heirs of the deceased, he migrated to Paris with his wife Madam Malani, who had been converted to Islam. This time was June 1835. They never returned to Germany during their lifetime.



Mostafa was told to go to the Hahnemann Museum in London. There are many things used by Hahnemann, a huge collection of books, including the holy Quran and more than a hundred Arabic books. The items used include a mosque-designed Jainamaz, a Turkish hat with precious stone tasbih. The prostration mark of the used Jainamaz can be clearly seen. After Dr Hahnemann's conversion to Islam and his departure from Germany, he never used the first two words of his father's name, Christian Frederick.



It is clearly stated on page 245 of the magazine preserved in the British Museum that Madame Malani did not allow any non-Muslim to participate in his funeral because of her husband Hahnemann's pre-death will. He kept everything secret for the day of his burial, waiting for the Muslims to meet him. 9 days after the death, Hahnemann with the help of two strong believers, he was buried on July 11. According to Hahnemann's wishes, he was buried in the cemetery of the infamous Mount Marati in Paris.



Hahnemann said, "Treat the patient, not the disease."

The writer is editor and publisher,

Daily Health Information &

co-chairman, Homoeo Science

Research and Training Center









