

Educating adolescents to reduce gender-based violence



There is growing evidence on the need for challenging the fundamental constructs of gender and violence at ages when attitudes and beliefs are being shaped. Schools play a major role in influencing the thought processes of a large population of adolescents and therefore provide a persuasive setting in which to engage children in discussions about gender.



The program will undertakes activities to promote equitable attitudes and norms related to gender and violence among girls and boys; make stronger their understanding and expertise to resolve conflicts without violence; and create a safe school culture that supports democratic and non-violent attitudes and behaviours.



Gender-based violence is deeply rooted in discriminatory cultural beliefs and attitudes that bring about inequality and powerlessness, in particular of women and girls. To achieve the outcomes of gender equality, we could consider four tactical supports as follows

1. Starting with the adolescent generation and educate them about GBV

2. Engaging both girls and boys in the gender dialogue

3. Using a gender transformative approach and raise their voice on social media to bring

awareness

4. Using institutional settings for normative change, like sponsor a woman survivor of conflict

and war.



There exist some risk factors in GBV like, conflict and tension within an intimate partner relationship or marriage, women's unconfident access to and control over property and land rights, male control over decision-making and assets etc. The economic cost to society of these terrible and undesirable levels of violence is still not well documented. But, investing in violence prevention can help reduce not only the trouble of disease associated with deaths and non-fatal injuries, but even more outstandingly, it can help to trim down the generous burden of violence-related behavioural, mental and physical health. Again, introduction of youth and school violence can lead to a wide array of negative health behaviours and outcomes, including alcohol and drug use and suicide.



Violence against women and girls in Bangladesh appears to have further increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, violence against women and girls is so collectively normalized that survivors often don't feel violence against them is something new that would be taken seriously. The main barrier to stopping gender-based violence is the criminal justice system and unawareness' of the parents and teachers at school level. The other mentionable barriers are as follows:



2. The vast majority of women and girls in Bangladesh who face gender-based violence never tell anyone, it is discouraging that of those who do seek help. It becomes further compounded for adolescent girls.



3. Harmful Gender Norms and food scarcity also leads to increased gender-based violence. Gender-based violence is deeply rooted in discriminatory cultural beliefs and attitudes that bring about inequality and powerlessness, in particular of women and girls.



4. Researchers have also examined multiple factors within a person that may contribute to violence, including genetic inclination, neuro-chemical abnormalities, and personal characteristics like lack of empathy for others and so on.



5. The effects of school violence on students are both physical and psychological in nature like eve-teasing. School violence can also impact learning. Students who experience fear at school are likely to have difficulty concentrating on their education.



6. Violence among teens may because for the following reasons



* Media, communities and neighbourhoods influence

* Domestic violence and child abuse

* Insufficient parental supervision and peer pressure

* Drug and alcohol use

* Shocking events and mental illness



7. Poverty, unemployment, underemployment, racial discrimination, poor health care, bad housing, weak schools, mental illness, alcoholism, single-parent families, teenage pregnancy, and a society of selfishness and greed may also lead to GBV.



8. In Bangladesh, GBV persists largely due to deep rooted patriarchal social norms. The worst manifestation of such social depressions as well as the existing forms of GBV is child marriage along with marital rape, verbal abuse, harassment, humiliation and physical torture, which is widely rampant in the country. Again, access to justice still remains complicated, costly, and lengthy for women and the poor.



Violence against women ruins individuals, families, communities and governments and reduces the economic development of a nation. But hopefully Bangladesh has taken some important steps to address violence against women and girls. The other consumable measures could be as follows:



1. Educational institutions should play a more effective role in change the attitudes and behaviors that cause gender-based violence and allow it to continue within the community. Again, developing stronger prevention mechanisms, including through comprehensive education in schools on say-so, sexuality, and relationships is also necessary.



2. Strong will and leadership from the government is vital and need for strengthening coordination between government and non-government efforts at preventing all forms of GBV is necessary.



3. Under the existing social values and norms, males' attitude and behavior towards females need to be changed as well. In this regard relevant agencies of the Government, NGOs, researchers, lawyers, activists and media need to come forward and work together for advocacy and campaign against violence on women in Bangladesh.



4. Combating the violence from the society, immediate action plan should be taken to make the society safe for the women by prioritizing the contextual factors. Existing laws regarding protection of women's rights should be enforced effectively. Law enforcing agencies need to handle the situation with sincerity, honesty and with strong commitment without any hesitation and bias. Awareness and capacity building among the women are also important.



5. Support services like shelters for survivors of gender-based violence, sufficient training to public prosecutors and police on standards of criminal investigations, particularly in relation to working with survivors of gender-based violence and online centralized filing system for all gender-based violence cases is also necessary.



In conclusion, greater public awareness to change gender biased manner is the most important prerequisite to enable solutions to materialize. Along with a more gender- sensitive socialization process, permissible remedies have to be in place.

Dr ATM Rezaul Hoque, is a professor, Department of Economics, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University







