

Patent litigation and transactions: Impact of global recession



Transactions which includes

* Technology development, divestitures and acquisitions

* Joint ventures collaborations and strategic alliances

* IP licensing

* Royalty agreements

* Commercial agreements- outsourcing, manufacturing and supply

* Specialized IP holding company creation, asset monetization and debt structure strategies

* IP litigation and settlements



With particular focus on patent, there are three main areas: firstly patent prosecution, secondly, patent litigation and thirdly patent transactions. Historically, litigation has been recession-proof. Companies use litigation as a tool to improve their bottom line during a recession.



Transactions on the other hand tend to disappear quickly during recessions. Patents are no different where recession usually affects deals related to all kinds of mergers and acquisitions which might get curtailed at uncertain times.



Patent prosecution nevertheless is different, as it is related to a long-term investment. Companies with strategic vision adopt new patent applications as capital investment with a potential return beyond the one or two years of recession (for up to 20 years or the lifetime of the patent).



Some analysis: The first one was between 1997 to 2010, which covered the last two recessions, and the second one was between 2011 to 2018. From 1997 to 2010- positive growth in US application filing at an average rate of 6.73%/year. International filing with an increase of 7%/year.From 2011 to 2018, US filing growth dropped to an average of 2.7% per year (from 6.7%), international filing dropped to 2.8%/year.



Despite the two recessions, from 1997 to 2010 during this period, the U.S. filings grew at an average rate of 6.73% per year. During this period, utility applications of U.S. origin grew at the average rate of 6.1% per year, while utility applications of foreign origin grew at the average rate of 7% per year.



Scenario in Bangladesh: In Bangladesh as per the department of patent design and industries, overall filings are approximately 450/year with 10% national filings and 90% foreign filings per year. New companies approximately five thousand were registered during pandemic.



Scenario in China: In China, national filings are more compared to international filings. According to the CNIPA, patent filings for February 2020 decreased by 31.6%.



Some of the main observations made during the recession:Many companies preferred to defer the filing of the utility applications before making a decision on larger investment. Reluctant to pay the renewal fees- budgets constraints and careful review on evaluation of the patent values.



Lower damage awards for patent cases. It causes lowering the patent filings. However, observing some of the causes of negative impacts of recession in the IP sector, especially patents, some company suffered loss. On the other hand, some companies with health care and life sciences or e-commerce,that may even benefit directly. Companies while still in operation, and making smart decisions on filing and maintaining patents will require deep integration, analysis, market strategies, business intelligence, external pressures and overall situation in their day to day operation. Innovation sectors where new testing kits, vaccines, and other mode can be created which contributes to the covid situation, not all technologies will bring fortune. However, companies and industries emerging and taking advantage of this unprecedented time by creating new market and unique opportunities of doing business can be winners.



The need of patent lawyers and law firms in managing the files focusing on improving the efficiency and cost cutting is also very crucial. Focusing on the special needs in the specific innovation sector on demand of the crisis is also a key factor in terms of filings and management by the firms. Economic crises reduce bargain power of developing countries when it comes to IP related goods and services.

Barrister Wolora Afrin is an

Accredited Mediator, Founder and President Women in IP Bangladesh











