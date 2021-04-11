

Time to become a core nation



However, world-systems theory is a way to explain the world's contemporary economic history, which manifestssome nations'unprecedentedbenefit; others do not. Most importantly, countries dependent on the external economy absorb their people and future by following a core or capitalist nation's political agenda.



There are three separate categories under the world system theory: leading countries, which are industrialised capitalist countries in the world, semi-marginalised countries, which are primarily capitalist and industrialised; and finally, the peripheral countries are less developed than the original and semi-marginalised nations.



The peripheral countries have a small share of the world's wealth. These are mainly developing or least developed countries dependent on other developed nations and often exploited by them. Some features of the peripheral countries include unstable governments, inadequate education systems, and flawed health systems. Now the question is whether Bangladesh is currently facing these incidents; So, is this a peripheral country?



Thomas McGill defines the theory of world system "... Provides ideas, ideas, and languages for international communication structures... Describing the two regions, they are in semi-marginal and marginal areas".



Notably, the world's nations are divided into three subdivisions that have interactions in various ways at all cultural, political, technical, economic, media, capital, labour, and social levels. These three subdivisions are classified as cores, semi-peripheries, and peripheries.



Again, Wallerstein compared the world system theory to an organism; for example,it has a life expectancy on which its characteristics change in some cases and remain stable in others. According to the internal argument of its effectiveness, its structure can be defined as strong or weak at different times.



In this way, we can accurately show the example of his statement in the peripheral zone. According to YelGlobal, Bangladesh's economy increased drastically in the 1990s because it has liberalised its market and merged it into a growing global economy, which has made Bangladesh the third largest nation in terms of human development.



While its history has seen positive changes, it is only within its own peripheral country's approach. The country's massive development in the media world seemed to have an inadequate economic and political agenda that took two steps forward with one step back. Despite being a somewhat substantial part of the global economy, Bangladesh is still considered a developing country.



Development in the conventional sense is how others dominate, and their fate is transformed according to a Western method of understanding. A country's development is determined through an ideal process where more developed countries control the third world or marginally, economically, politically, socially, and culturally. Of course, Bangladesh is associated with the West's idea, which is harmful in many ways. Nevertheless, regional domination can be avoided with a solid political will which was also absent.

Post-independence Bangladesh was quickly caught up in the World Bank/US dominance model, where economic reforms became dependent on them. With wholesale privatisation and the opening of the Bangladeshi economy in the multinational capital, many lampposts' prosperity has become the main agenda for economic reform.



Bangladesh, however, unofficiallyfollowed the same economic system as India in the post-independence phase. It is worth noting that India's protectionist policy has helped build a dominant commercial trade culture globally, ensuring business success with local and international partners. Up to the 90s, this policy can grow the Indian bourgeoisie and establish a solid industrial base.



When India decided to take a neoliberal path, it had many businessmen in its country. When it was brought to terms with neoliberal trade doctrine, prominent Indian entrepreneurs became the biggest beneficiaries. All foreign investments have to come into a joint venture; they had to negotiate with big corporate groups, and Indian entrepreneurial teams also started investing elsewhere in the world.



On the contrary, when Bangladesh opened the door to foreign investment in the early 1980s, the government and proto-capitalists failed to assess the whole situation more carefully. Thus, they have not been able to adopt ethical business and economic policies that have hindered the nation's overall development over the last few decades.



Surprisingly, Bangladesh's most prominent NGOs have also participated in the expansion of capitalism since the 1980s. Most NGOs were primarily interested in education, health and other necessary government services as non-profit institutions. As capital increased through micro-credit, they later became businessmen in textiles, printing, banks, fashion and education (including universities). Indeed, most NGO's focus on education and healthcare for the poor has shifted further into commercial activities.



Microcredit activities have been successfully used as a weapon for the growth of macroeconomic business in line with global capital. Perhaps, NGOs have had to understand from different perspectives that they have taken a different approach to their business since the world was changing rapidly, mainly in Bangladesh. Therefore, micro financers converted as macro investors in the various industrial sectors. And they are now the most prominent capitalists in the country.



As a developing country, Bangladesh has been part of the global economy for the last 40 years or more. The main question is how globalisation affects Bangladesh or, more broadly, how it has changed the actual livelihood situation over the previous few decades. National development theory is consistent with international political planning. Globalisation has played an essential role in creating national economic and political plans in many developing countries. Bangladesh has so far undertaken many development projects, but whether these projects have been strategically taken or implemented has been debated in academic and public domains.



Bangladesh's gold economic sector jute industry was destroyed in the 1980s through the world's prescriptionsMF. In this way, small enterprises like RMG were launched with a clear plan of exploitation. As the idea of globalisation emerged in the world trade system, most developing countries began to lose their ideological, financial sovereignty, and Bangladeshis were no exception because it was primarily dependent on the foreign economy in the early 1980s.



Perhaps, as per the current data from various organisations such as the World Bank, IMF, ADB, United Nation's Human Development Index, and some other global organisations reports, it can be said that Bangladesh is a semi-peripheral country. However, Bangladesh has to reduce its dependence on the foreign economy slowly and steadily.



Bangladesh has everything to do to make a heap of a core or developed country in the world. The most significant strength of Bangladesh is the young cohorts that can take up any challenge at any time. Educating youths more properly is the biggest challenge in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh government must change the education policy to update it as per the global market demand.



It is also essential to understand that Bangladesh could have been one of the most attractive hubs in the world for its IT workers. Therefore, it is imperative to realise how rapidly shaped technological changes in the global market so that young Bangladeshi cohorts also turn themselves into a changing cycle.

The Government of Bangladesh and other NGOs and multinational companies will have to work together to create more skilled workers like Western and European countries, or some Asian countries like Singapore, Japan, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, or South Korea.



In a nutshell, Western capitalism exploits our people severely, while Bangladesh's economy depends heavily on the foreign economy. At this time, with a more sovereign and sustainable economic policy and political will, Bangladesh should become a developed or a core country instead of having the status of a peripheral or semi-peripheral nation after 50 years of its birth.

The author is an Australian Academic







