Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:23 AM
Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent


Friends remember Rakhi Das Purkayastha with respect and love

Advocate Rakhi Das Purkayastha, a prominent women leader and pioneer in the struggle for social progress, was remembered with respect and love by her friends and comrades.
On the occasion of the first death anniversary of this women leader, her fellow friends organised a virtual discussion meeting on Saturday.
The commemorative event was circulated in a live IPNews Face book page.
Sanjeev Drong, General Secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum presided over the programme, while Shahnaz Sumi, Deputy Director of Bangldesh Nari Pragati Sangha moderated.
Seema Moslen, a long-time comrade-in-arms of the women leader and joint general secretary of the Bagnladesh Mahila Parishad, took part in the commemorative discussion through a song performed by eminent musician Jannat-e-Ferdousi Lucky.
Besides, Pankaj Bhattacharya, a veteran politician and life partner of Rakhi Das Purkayastha, Sultana Kamal, a prominent human rights activist, Nur Mohammad Talukder, President of Bangladesh College and University Teachers Association, Saleh Ahmed, General Secretary of Samilita Samajik Andolan also participated in the discussion.
However, Chaitali Tripura, former president of the Hill Women's Federation, also joined the talks from Australia.  At the beginning of the discussion, reciter and cultural activist Rupashree Chakraborty read the biography of Rakhi Das Purkayastha.
Seema Moslem, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Porishad, said that she feels great for being able to talk about her colourful memories.
Describing about late Rakhi, she said that in her early life, she was involved in the politics of the Student Union in her student life, getting involved in the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad to raise her voice to the voiceless and she also took training for the liberation war.
She also noted that at the heart of her lifelong pursuit, she had struggled for progressivism and commitment to the society and the people.
Advocate Sultana Kamal said, "Rakhi Das was an activist of women's movement to me.
Referring her mother poet Sufia Kamal, she said that Rakhi Dashad organizational contact with my mother (poet Sufia Kamal).
She also noted that Rakhi was one of the pillars of the Mahila Parishad movement and commitment after her mother's death. She has contributed through her silent role, Sultana Kamal said.
Nur Mohammad Talukder, President of the Bangladesh College and University Teachers' Association, said Rakhi Das not only carry out the responsibility and obligation to the society but also a true companion of all time political activist like Pankaj Da, he said.
Pankaj Bhattacharya, a life partner of Rakhi Das and a veteran politician, said  Rakhi is behind everything of my achievement of my life.
" Rakhi has contributed a lot to my involvement in the politics with the constant sacrifice.  I feel guardian less after her death," he added. He also expressed his hope that the next generation will continue struggle, following her path to ensure human rights.



« PreviousNext »

