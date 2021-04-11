Video
Cavani undecided over future at Man United says Solskjaer

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, APRIL 10: Edinson Cavani remains unsure about his Manchester United future beyond the end of the Premier League season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.
The 34-year-old Uruguay international arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent in October on a deal until the end of the campaign with the option of a further year.
Unlike most extension clauses it has to be agreed by both parties before it can be triggered and there is speculation that Cavani could move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.
Solskjaer said he had discussed the matter with the former Paris Saint-Germain forward.
"I've kept in touch with Edi, of course, and we keep an open dialogue," said Solskjaer. "He's still unsure what he wants to do next season, which I find fine.
"It's not been an easy year either for him or the rest of the world this season, so he still wants time to make his mind up."
Cavani came off the bench in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League quarter-final first-leg win at Granada, making his 28th appearance of a season marred by injuries.    -AFP


