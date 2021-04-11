Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jahangirabad clinch Bangladesh Games cricket gold

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Sports Desk

Opener Jishan Alam struck an epic 169 as Jahangirabad Central Zone crushed Varendra North Zone by seven wickets in the final of the male cricket event to clinched the gold of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Saturday.
Varendra North Zone was satisfied with silver while Chattola East Zone, who finished third obtained bronze. Chandrodip South Zone was the other team of the event.
Jishan clattered 20 fours and eight sixes in his 119 ball-169 runs inning, which steered Jahangirabad to victory as they overhauled Varendra's 270-6, making 273-3.
Jishan and his fellow opener Rezwan Hossain shared a 130-run for the opening stand to set a nice platform. But Varendra looked to bounce back in the game, claiming two wickets in the space of just three balls with Rafiuzzman Rafi breaking the opening stand, dismissing Rezwan for 35 while Zakaria Islam Shanto took the scalp of Raihan Siddik for 1.
But Jishan and skipper Amir Hossain took the game completely away from Varendra, adding 119-run for the third wicket stand. When Varendra skipper Nayeem Ahmed broke through with the wicket of Jishan after his landmark knock, Jahangirbad already was on the verge of the victory.
Amir was unbeaten with 46 and sailed the side home, alongside Maksudur Rahman who was at 9.
Nayeem, Rafi and Shanto took one wicket apiece for Varendra.
Captain Nayeem contributed in batting too as he paved the platform of Varendra's big total, hitting 128 off 129, that included 13 fours and one six.
Nayeem and Minhajul Ahmed stitched a 158-run partnership for the second wicket after Varendra lost their another opener Misbah Ahmed (6) cheaply, following their decision to bat first.
Minhajul scored 65 off 108 with seven fours before being dismissed. After his dismissal, Varendra kept losing wickets in clusters but Nayeem drove the side to a safety before being out. Arafat Islam was the other notable scorer with 38.
Shahriar Alom Mohim was the highest wicket-taker for Jahangirabad with 3-66 while Rezwan Hossain, Khaled Saifullah and Amir Hossain grabbed one wicket apiece.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Parker insists Fulham still have 'fighting chance' to beat drop
No 1 Johnson, McIlroy and Koepka miss Masters cut
Cavani undecided over future at Man United says Solskjaer
Japan swimmer Ikee claims clean sweep but misses Olympic spot
Chelsea's Tuchel challenges Abraham to make it 'impossible' to leave him out
Badosa stuns Barty in Charleston WTA quarter-finals
Players under watch as IPL starts amid Covid scare
Jahangirabad clinch Bangladesh Games cricket gold


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft