Jahangirabad clinch Bangladesh Games cricket gold

Opener Jishan Alam struck an epic 169 as Jahangirabad Central Zone crushed Varendra North Zone by seven wickets in the final of the male cricket event to clinched the gold of Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games at Abdur Rab Serniabat Stadium (ARSS) in Barishal on Saturday.

Varendra North Zone was satisfied with silver while Chattola East Zone, who finished third obtained bronze. Chandrodip South Zone was the other team of the event.

Jishan clattered 20 fours and eight sixes in his 119 ball-169 runs inning, which steered Jahangirabad to victory as they overhauled Varendra's 270-6, making 273-3.

Jishan and his fellow opener Rezwan Hossain shared a 130-run for the opening stand to set a nice platform. But Varendra looked to bounce back in the game, claiming two wickets in the space of just three balls with Rafiuzzman Rafi breaking the opening stand, dismissing Rezwan for 35 while Zakaria Islam Shanto took the scalp of Raihan Siddik for 1.

But Jishan and skipper Amir Hossain took the game completely away from Varendra, adding 119-run for the third wicket stand. When Varendra skipper Nayeem Ahmed broke through with the wicket of Jishan after his landmark knock, Jahangirbad already was on the verge of the victory.

Amir was unbeaten with 46 and sailed the side home, alongside Maksudur Rahman who was at 9.

Nayeem, Rafi and Shanto took one wicket apiece for Varendra.

Captain Nayeem contributed in batting too as he paved the platform of Varendra's big total, hitting 128 off 129, that included 13 fours and one six.

Nayeem and Minhajul Ahmed stitched a 158-run partnership for the second wicket after Varendra lost their another opener Misbah Ahmed (6) cheaply, following their decision to bat first.

Minhajul scored 65 off 108 with seven fours before being dismissed. After his dismissal, Varendra kept losing wickets in clusters but Nayeem drove the side to a safety before being out. Arafat Islam was the other notable scorer with 38.

Shahriar Alom Mohim was the highest wicket-taker for Jahangirabad with 3-66 while Rezwan Hossain, Khaled Saifullah and Amir Hossain grabbed one wicket apiece. -BSS







