Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:23 AM
Akram tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Akram Khan, the cricket operations chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was tested positive for the coronavirus.
The former Bangladesh skipper gave his sample and later it returned positive on Friday. The 52-year-old said that he underwent Covid-19 test due to a cold and a sore throat.
"I had some symptoms and therefore I underwent Covid-19 test which returned positive," Akram said on Saturday.
However he further said that he is doing fine despite the symptoms.
He added that he will be staying in isolation at his home while the other members of his family will undergo Covid-19 tests.     -BSS


