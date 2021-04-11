Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers take 2nd dose of C-19 vaccine

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Sports Reporter

29 cricketers including 21 names for forthcoming Sri Lanka tour were vaccinated on Saturday at the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.
Tigers had taken the 1st dose of fatal contagious virus in February this year before departing for New Zealand and the 2nd dose is pushed couple of day before the Sri Lanka tour.
"Almost all of the members of the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka series have been vaccinated today," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury informed journalists on Saturday.
Bangladesh Cricket team already started practicing ahead of the away series and will depart from home tomorrow to play couple of World Test Championship matches against home team.
Tigers will be in three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka between April 12 and 14. They start practicing on April 15 and will play an intra-squad warm-up match on April 17 and 18 before starting international actions.
The series opener will kick start on April 21 while the second and ultimate Test will commence on April 29. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy will host both the matches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Parker insists Fulham still have 'fighting chance' to beat drop
No 1 Johnson, McIlroy and Koepka miss Masters cut
Cavani undecided over future at Man United says Solskjaer
Japan swimmer Ikee claims clean sweep but misses Olympic spot
Chelsea's Tuchel challenges Abraham to make it 'impossible' to leave him out
Badosa stuns Barty in Charleston WTA quarter-finals
Players under watch as IPL starts amid Covid scare
Jahangirabad clinch Bangladesh Games cricket gold


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft