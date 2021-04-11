Tigers take 2nd dose of C-19 vaccine

29 cricketers including 21 names for forthcoming Sri Lanka tour were vaccinated on Saturday at the Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital.

Tigers had taken the 1st dose of fatal contagious virus in February this year before departing for New Zealand and the 2nd dose is pushed couple of day before the Sri Lanka tour.

"Almost all of the members of the preliminary squad for the Sri Lanka series have been vaccinated today," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury informed journalists on Saturday.

Bangladesh Cricket team already started practicing ahead of the away series and will depart from home tomorrow to play couple of World Test Championship matches against home team.

Tigers will be in three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka between April 12 and 14. They start practicing on April 15 and will play an intra-squad warm-up match on April 17 and 18 before starting international actions.

The series opener will kick start on April 21 while the second and ultimate Test will commence on April 29. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy will host both the matches.







