Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BGB secured fourth place in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games  

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Sports Reporter

BGB secured fourth place in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games  

BGB secured fourth place in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games  

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) earned 14-gold, 16-bronze and 26-silver medals and jointly achieved the fourth place in the 10-day long Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2020.
Border Guard Bangladesh participated in the13 disciplines of the games. In the games BGB Handball team clinched the gold medal beating Bangladesh Ansar by 35-25 goal while BGB Kabaddi team won against Bangladesh Air Force scoring 24-22 and sealed the gold medal. BGB Judo team earned two gold and a bronze and became the team champion.
BGB Wrestling team clinched the runner-up title as a team securing four gold, two bronze and three silver medals. BGB cycling team made two national record achieving two gold, four bronze and four silver medals.
BGB Taekwondo team earned two gold, four bronze and nine silver medals while Wushu team secured two gold, two bronze and a silver medal. Fencing team got a bronze and five silver while Boxing team won a bronze and a silver medal. BGB Weightlifting team earned three silver medals and secured third position.
Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza handed over the prizes to the winners after the finals. BOA deputy secretary general Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was also present there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Parker insists Fulham still have 'fighting chance' to beat drop
No 1 Johnson, McIlroy and Koepka miss Masters cut
Cavani undecided over future at Man United says Solskjaer
Japan swimmer Ikee claims clean sweep but misses Olympic spot
Chelsea's Tuchel challenges Abraham to make it 'impossible' to leave him out
Badosa stuns Barty in Charleston WTA quarter-finals
Players under watch as IPL starts amid Covid scare
Jahangirabad clinch Bangladesh Games cricket gold


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft