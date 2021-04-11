

BGB secured fourth place in Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

Border Guard Bangladesh participated in the13 disciplines of the games. In the games BGB Handball team clinched the gold medal beating Bangladesh Ansar by 35-25 goal while BGB Kabaddi team won against Bangladesh Air Force scoring 24-22 and sealed the gold medal. BGB Judo team earned two gold and a bronze and became the team champion.

BGB Wrestling team clinched the runner-up title as a team securing four gold, two bronze and three silver medals. BGB cycling team made two national record achieving two gold, four bronze and four silver medals.

BGB Taekwondo team earned two gold, four bronze and nine silver medals while Wushu team secured two gold, two bronze and a silver medal. Fencing team got a bronze and five silver while Boxing team won a bronze and a silver medal. BGB Weightlifting team earned three silver medals and secured third position.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary general Syed Shahed Reza handed over the prizes to the winners after the finals. BOA deputy secretary general Asaduzzaman Kohinoor was also present there.







