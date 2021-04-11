Video
Pakistan U-19 tour to Bangladesh postponed

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

The forthcoming youth series between Bangladesh and Pakistan under-19 boys has been postponed due to deterioration of Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh. Both the cricket boards agreed to defer the series and is expected to reschedule after Eid-ul Fitr.
"Due to strict Covid-19 rules for recurrent deterioration we have decided to postpone the series right now," BCB's National Game Development Manager Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar told journalists on Saturday.
"We'll try to arrange the series again discussing Pakistan Cricket Board after Eid-ul-Fitr but if the situation improves," he added.
Pakistan Under-19 team were originally scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on April 11, which deferred one week due to sudden explosion of corona virus contamination. According to revised itinerary Pakistan boys were supposed to arrive in Dhaka on April 17 to play a four-day match and five youth ODIs against the host Bangladesh U-19 team.
Considering current situation, Bangladesh government is going to declare complete lock down throughout the country from April 14. So, both the boards have reached a decision to suspend the series.
BCB already postponed National Cricket League (NCL) matches after two rounds due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the country.


