Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games

The ninth edition of Bangladesh Games had seen 60 new records as the games wrapped up on Saturday.

There were 22 records in the eight edition of the games in 2013.

This time Bangladesh Games was arranged after about eight years in 2021 and this edition witnessed a total of 60 new records. Among these, 34 new records were made in Weight Lifting, 13 in Cycling, 11 in Swimming, one in Archery and another one in Athletics.



Weight Lifting

Double gold medalists of South Asian Games weight lifter Mabia Akter Shimanto booked three new records in the 64-kg weight category of the discipline in this games.

Farhad Ali of Bangladesh Army made a record in the over 109-kg weight category. Mostain Billah in 61-kg, Ashikur Rahman of Army in 102-kg and Naznin Akter Munni of Army in under-87 kg weight made two records each.

The others who made one record each are Baki Billah of Ansar in 67kg, Shimul Kanti of Army in 67kg, Hamidur Islam from Army in 118kg, Monoranjan Roy of Army in 81kg, Shakhayerot Hossain Pranto of Ansar in 89kg, Aminul Islam of Ansar in 102kg, Abdullah Al Momin of Army in 109kg, Smrity Akter of Army in 49kg, Fulpoti Chakma of Ansar in 55kg, Marziya Akter of Army in 55kg, Fahima Akter Moina of Ansar in 59kg, Farzana Akter Riya of Army in 59kg, Munira Kazi of Army in 81kg, Taniya Khatun of Army in 87kg, Shoaib Rokaiya of Ansar in over 87kg.



Cycling

In men's event of Cycling, Biswas Faisal Hossain of Army in 1000-meter time trial while Faisal, Alamgir Hossain and Muktadir Al Hasan in 1200-meter Olympic Sprint; Sobur Khan of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 4000-meter individual pursuit; Faisal of Army in 1000-meter sprint; Faisal, Alamgir Hossain, Muktadur Al Hasan and Shariful Islam of Army in 1600-meter time trial, Faisal, Shariful Islam, Mizanur Rahman and Helal Uddin of Army in 4000-meter team pursuit made records.

In women's cycling, BGB cyclist Nishi Khatun in 500-meter time trial, Shilpi Khatun and Somapti Biswas of Army in 800-meter Olympic Sprint, Subarna Bharman of Army in 2000-meter individual pursuit, Army cyclist Shilpi Khatun in 1000-meter Sprint, Army cyclists Shilpi Khatun, Subarna, Somapti and Gita Roy in 1200-meter time trial, Army cyclist Subarna in 4000-meter scratch race, Army cyclists Shilpi Khatun, Subarna, Somapti and Sumitra Gain in 2000-meter team pursuit made records in their individual disciplines.



Swimming

In men's Swimming, Jewel Ahmed of Army in 200-meter backstroke, Mahmudunnabi Nahid of Navy in 100-meter butterfly, Asif Reza of Navy in 50-meter freestyle, Mahfizur Rahman Sagar of Navy in 200-meter Freestyle, Kazal Miah of Navy in 200-meter Butterfly, Jewel Ahmed of Army in 50-meter backstroke, Arif Reza of Navy, Mahmudunnabi Nahid, Anik Islam and Mahfizur Rahman in 4X100-meter freestyle relay and Kazal Miah of Navy in 200-meter individual midlay made records.

In women's swimming, Sonia Khatun of Navy in 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter butterfly made double records.



Archery

Bangladesh Police archer Asim Kumar made a record in Compound Division of Archery.

Athletics

Navy sprinter made a record in 200-meter sprint of Athletics.







