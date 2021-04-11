

Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games wrapped up

In the closing programme of the 10-day long sporting events, BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza thanked everyone related to the games for making it a success.

The Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army and the President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) General Aziz Ahmed, SBP, BSP, BGBM, PBGM, BGBMS, psc, G, in his speech, thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for patronising the games.

He said that a few thousand of athletes from different ages took part in the games and it was arranged successfully following the health security rules.

"These games was arranged while a countrywide lockdown was enforced due to increased number of Covid-19 cases. But we were able to finish the games nicely with the helps of everyone. I'm thanking everyone for their supports," said the BOA president.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP said, "This game helped hunt talented athletes and the sporting arenas will be enriched with that."

Finance Minister Abu Hena Mohammad Mustafa Kamal, MP in his speech as chief guest said, "Arranging the games was a milestone for our country. Our nation is celebrating the golden jubilee of the country while also observing the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. These games was arranged to mark the two great moments and that way it was significant."

After the speeches, an audio-visual presentation on highlights of different disciplines of the games was screened.

The torch of the game was blown out latter following which the ninth edition of Bangladesh Games came to an end.

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) arranged the ninth edition of the games with a view to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Around 5300 athletes and officials of different divisional and district teams and services teams including Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Bangladesh Jail Police and Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP).

Starting on the first of April, the 10-day long mega sporting continued till Saturday, the 10th of the month. A total of 29 venues, inside and outside of Dhaka, hosted a total of 31 sporting disciplines this time.





