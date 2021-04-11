Video
Home Back Page

Hefazat Mayhem

Security at police stations beefed up

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Law enforcers have been put on high alert across the country and security of police stations has been beefed up after recent violence unleashed by the activists of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh in different districts.
Police is also installing light machine gun posts following the recent violence during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late March. A total of 30 police establishments have been brought under additional security measures as of Friday.
Additional deployment and LMG posts were reported in Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, Narayanganj and other places while police were also asked to ensure security considering the situation on the ground. A senior official at the Police HQ said on Saturday there was no overall instruction on security but the police superintendent or officer-in-charge at stations has taken additional steps after considering their security assessment.
At least 40,000 people have been sued in at least 27 cases over a series of violent protests carried by Hefazat-e-Islam in several districts of the country last week. They caused mayhem in some districts from 26 to 28 March centring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit.
At least 17 people were killed in violence, scores were injured and many were arrested during anti-Modi protests, mainly staged by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh.
Additional policemen have also been sent to each of the nine police stations of Brahmanbaria -- Sadar Model, Ashuganj, Sarail, Bancharampur, Akhaura, Kasba, Nasirnagar, Nabinagar and Bijoynagar.
Security posts have been set up with sandbags at police stations and outposts under the SMP.
According to SMP sources, the number of police members at the police stations and outposts has also been increased. Up to 50 additional police personnel joined each of the police stations.
Considering the risk, security posts have also been seen set up on the roofs and in the open space in front of some police stations.


