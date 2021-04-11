All state organs bound to abide by SC verdicts: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday said all the State organs are bound to abide by the Supreme Court verdicts.

Despite the Constitutional obligations, sometimes SC verdicts are not being implemented.

According to Article 112 of our Constitution, "All authorities, executive and judicial, in the Republic shall act in aid of the Supreme Court". If the SC verdicts are not implemented, we can initiate contempt of court proceedings for non-implementation of our verdict, the Chief Justice said.

In response to a request from historian and researcher Prof Muntassir Mamoon for formation of a cell to ensure the implementation of the SC directives during a virtual book launching ceremony of two SC judges, the Chief Justice made these remarks.

The Chief Justice spoke as chief guest at the ceremony while judges of the Appellate and High Court Division, Historian and Researcher Prof Muntassir Mamoon, Liberation War Museum Trustee Mafidul Haque, Ekattor Tv's CEO Mozammel Haque Babu and writer Anisul Haque also attend the ceremony. Later, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain unveiled the two books titled "Bangabandhu Bangladesh: Ekjon Juddhoshishur Golpo O Onyanya" and "Bangabandhu: Sangbidhan Ain Adalot O Onyanya".

Among the books, "Bangabandhu Bangladesh: Ekjon Juddhoshishur Golpo O Onyanya" has been written by Justice Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division of the SC. Another book titled "Bangabandhu: Sangbidhan Ain Adalot O Onyanya" has been written by Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a judge of the High Court Division of the SC.

Terming the reluctances unfortunate, chief justice said, there is no necessity for setting up a cell to ensure the implementation of the SC judgements as all the authorities are bound to abide by the verdicts.

"The government is the custodian of the people's properties and the court is legally bound to protect the people's properties. I hope each and every judgement of the SC will be executed properly with the assistance from the executive," the Chief Justice said.







