One more dead whale washes up at Cox’s Bazar

Cox's Bazar, Mar 10: One other dead whale washed ashore at Himchhari beach here around 9.00am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, another dead whale was found on the same beach around 1:30pm.

Locals saw the dead whale floating in the sea during high tide on Saturday morning. Later, they informed the Forest and Environment departments. Local crowded the beach to see the dead whale and took pictures of it on their mobile phones. Trader Abdul Gafur said, "The dead whale came floating here in the morning. Various parts of the whale have rotted and was spreading stench."

Cox's Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council President Deepak Sharma said, "It is alarming that two whales had died a day apart. Earlier, in 1980 and 1990, two giant whales floated on the same way."

Cox's Bazar south Forest Department official Humayun Kabir said after collecting samples from the Forest, Environment and Fisheries Departments, it will be buried in the ground.

"It is possible to say the exact cause of death after testing the samples in the lab," he added. He said the whale skeletons would be collected and stored three weeks after they were put in the ground.





