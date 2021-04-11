Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

One more dead whale washes up at Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Mar 10: One other dead whale washed ashore at Himchhari beach here around 9.00am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, another dead whale was found on the same beach around 1:30pm.
Locals saw the dead whale floating in the sea during high tide on Saturday morning. Later, they informed the Forest and Environment departments. Local crowded the beach to see the dead whale and took pictures of it on their mobile phones. Trader Abdul Gafur said, "The dead whale came floating here in the morning. Various parts of the whale have rotted and was spreading stench."
Cox's Bazar Forest and Environment Conservation Council President Deepak Sharma said, "It is alarming that two whales had died a day apart. Earlier, in 1980 and 1990, two giant whales floated on the same way."
Cox's Bazar south Forest Department official Humayun Kabir said after collecting samples from the Forest, Environment and Fisheries Departments, it will be buried in the ground.
"It is possible to say the exact cause of death after testing the samples in the lab," he added.  He said the whale skeletons would be collected and stored three weeks after they were put in the ground.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trader found dead at AL leader’s house in Gaibandha
Security at police stations beefed up
All state organs bound to abide by SC verdicts: CJ
Jatrabari wholesale kitchen market in the capital witnesses a large number
People leaving Dhaka ahead of complete shutdown from April 14
One more dead whale washes up at Cox’s Bazar
Four killed in WB poll violence
Despite govt help food insecurity persists


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft