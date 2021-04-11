Video
Sunday, 11 April, 2021
Four killed in WB poll violence

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, April 10- Four persons were killed and three injured in Cooch Behar district of Indian state of West Bengal on Saturday.
In two separate incidents in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, a first-time voter was among those who were shot dead by para-military troops of the Central Armed Police Forces outside a polling booth during the fourth phase of elections.  
The Election Commission of India has sought a report on violence.
Two persons have been arrested so far, police said.  
The incident followed accusations and counter accusations by the the Trinamaool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.  West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee demanded the resignation of  Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he take responsibility for the "dastardly, cold-blooded and unprecedented'' incident. She said that she will order an inquiry into the incident and appealed to the people to remain calm.
Violence took place despite the highest ever deployment of 793 companies of Central Armed Security Forces in the fourth phase which reported a 76.16 per cent turnout by the end of voting at 6 pm.  
TMC Member of Parliament Saugata Roy minced no words in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that this was an attempt to intimidate voters. " Why did the Central Armed Police Forces fire and how did they have the audacity to fire on common voters?  This is a part of a conspiracy and we do not think that the Prime Minister is out of this conspiracy."




