Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:22 AM
Despite govt help food insecurity persists

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent



The government's support strengthened the food security of rural households this year to some extent, following the Covid-induced lockdown during April-May last year.
However, the overall food security is yet to reach the pre-pandemic level.
The government has provided support in cash and kind to the rural households for ensuring food availability according to the study.
International Food Policy Research Institute (IFRI), conducted the study based on phone-survey in 2020  and 2021.
They analyzed the pre-Covid household data under four categories.
Using the pre-pandemic and two rounds of post-pandemic onset data, a policy note based on the study described the patterns of socioeconomic and food security characteristic and coping mechanism over time among the rural households in Bangladesh.
In June 2020, approximately two months after the lockdown had started; there had been a substantial rise in food insecurity among the rural sample  population  in tandem with increasing unemployment and income losses.
By January 2021, the proportion of severely food insecure households shrank to 1.8 per cent-comparable to the pre-pandemic period (2.9 per cent).  
Moderate food insecurity, another type of category, returned to around the same-pre-pandemic average.
Pre-pandemic average was 12 per cent and in January 2021 it was 14 percent.
In the 'no food insecurity' category, the index dropped from 54.4 per cent before the pandemic to 28.8 percent in January 2021.
However, the government provided three types of support-cash, cash ( Covid-related) and in-kind ( free).
The policy note suggested that the immediate onset of coronavirus, combined with the lockdown restrictions imposed from March through May in 2020, contributed to increases in unemployment, income losses, and food insecurity.
Many households reduced food and non-food expenditures, spent savings, or borrowed money or food, potentially making them less resilient to future shocks.
These negative effects were heterogeneous across occupational groups, although low-paid, low-skilled workers who were more likely to be operating in sectors affected by lockdowns were relatively more hard hit in June 2020.
Encouragingly, 10 months after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment fell, income losses were diminished, and there were reductions in the prevalence of moderate and severe food insecurity.




