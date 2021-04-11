Video
C-19 situation continues to worsen in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 10: With the detection of 523 new virus cases in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the Covid-19 situation continues to worsen in Chattogram.
As a result, the total number of infected people has increased to 44,091 since the outbreak of coronavirus in March last year.
According to Chattogram Civil Surgeon office sources, a total of 2791 samples were tested at seven laboratories during the same period.
Sources said five people died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus in Chattogram to 412
Sources further said that 525 patients have been admitted to ten public and private hospitals in Chattogram against a total of 811 beds. The infected persons prefer residence to hospital for treatment and a large number of patients are taking treatment at their residences.
The expert physicians said people are not anxious of the disease like the first wave. So, they prefer their residences to hospitals for treatment. If the condition is worsened, then they rush to the hospitals for treatment even for ICU, they said.
Meanwhile, 3,06,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the second dose arrived in Chattogram on Friday.
Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, Divisional Director (Health) in Chattogram, and Acting District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Asif Khan received the vaccines which are kept in the EPI store of the District Civil Surgeon's Office. The vaccines will be sent to different city corporation areas and upazila health complex centres of the district.
As per the government directives, vaccination will be carried out in different city corporation areas under the supervision of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and different upazila-level by the supervision of the respective upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), he added.
The vaccination of the second dose began in Chattogram on April 8. Following the horrible situation of medical facilities for Covid -19 patients, Chattogram district administration have taken steps to increase the medical facilities.
The Health Ministry directed the local administration to operate the proposed 100-bed Holy Crescent Hospital under General Hospital as a corona unit-2. The authorities concerned have been trying to increase the number of beds in Chattogram.
Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has inaugurated a 50-bed Isolation centres for the infected Covid patients in Laldighi area on April 6. The CCC has already appointed 11 physicians, 12 paramedics, three pharmacists, eight aard boys, two storekeepers, and three ward masters for the Isolation centre.
The first Covid-19 case in Chattogram was reported on April 3 last year and the death from the virus was reported on April 9 the same year.


