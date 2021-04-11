USAID to launch $17m multi-year energy project in Bangladesh

USAID will soon launch a multi-year project of up to $17 million in Bangladesh to promote growth through energy.

The project titled "Bangladesh Advancing Development and Growth through Energy" will work to expand Bangladeshs' access to affordable clean energy, support clean energy entrepreneurship, foster transparent and efficient energy markets, and advance innovation, according to a statement of US embassy in Dhaka. It is also critical to curb the country's carbon emissions, which nearly quadrupled over the past two decades.

During his April 5-9 visit to India and Bangladesh, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry highlighted several new initiatives from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India and Bangladesh that will help combat climate change by expanding access to clean energy, strengthening climate-resilient infrastructure, and promoting clean energy entrepreneurship, it said.

The project will not only reduce emissions but will also improve living standards for the people of Bangladesh and will support continued rapid economic growth, the statement said.

For more than two decades, USAID, championed clean energy innovation, has helped Bangladesh transform the country's energy sector as well as protect its natural resources, including more than 2.5 million acres of wetlands and forest areas, which contain habitats for the iconic Bengal tiger in the Sundarbans.







