Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:21 AM
Home Countryside

Three more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

Three more people died of coronavirus in Barishal and Rajshahi divisions in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 223 here.
Of the newly deceased, one is from New Circular Road in Barishal City and another from Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali.
Meanwhile, 102 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 12,250 in the division.
The divisional health office sources confirmed the information.
Among the total infected, 10,767 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.
RAJSHAHI: One more person died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 421 in the division.
Meanwhile, 202 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 28,059 here.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.
He said the highest 267 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 59 people died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 28 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 25,057 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,205 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the         division.



