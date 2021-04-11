Seasonal honey collection from Sundarban begins



The photo shows a collector collecting honey in Sundarban. photo: observer

According to official sources, this year's honey collection has been started with a target of 1,400 quintal.

Like every year, East Sundarban Division (ESD) has started giving approval to the collectors.

According to sources at the ESD, around 5,000 collectors of Sharankhola Range have made their full preparation for going to the the Sundarban; they have taken loan from local Mahajans (lenders) to make preparation for the honey collection; and they are waiting to get pass permit.

The honey collection time has been fixed by the ESD from April to June; issuing pass permit has begun through different stations under various ranges of the ESD from the first day of April.

In addition to this year's 1,400 quintal honey collection target, another 450 quintal of wax has been targeted.

In 2019-2020 fiscal year, 1,220 quintal of honey was collected against the target of 800 quintal, while the collection of wax was 366 quintal against the targeted 300 quintal.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of honey collectors said, from the beginning of the season they collect Khalisha flower honey; later, they get garan flower honey; and at last, kewra flower honey is extracted, followed by chhaila flower.

Of these three types, Khalisha flower honey is a pricy one.

But this year, they mentioned, there was no rainfall in the region; flowers got dried; and honeycombs received less quantity of honey. So, they are apprehending a fall in the honey collection target.

Honey collector Abdul Jalil Talukdar in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat District said, "I will go to forest after taking pass permit. I have 12 associates in my boat."

According to him, each collector costs Tk 12,000-15,000 during the three-month honey collection.

It cannot be predicted how will be this year's honey collection as there was no rain, he mentioned.

Honey Trader Rasel Ahmed of Khuriakhali Village in Sharankhola said, he has invested Tk 2 lakh in preparing three boats this year; he did not make much investment as there was no rainfall.

Collector Sobhan Hawladar in the upazila said, there are 10 collectors for his boat; he will conduct honey collection drive in deep forest. He sold honey at Tk 25,000 per maund last year.

Student Sheikh Rahatul Islam Joy of Khulna Polytechnic College said, hundreds of honey collectors lost their lives; their families got no assistance.

These honey collectors were eaten by tigers, he mentioned.

Still now collectors say goodbye to their wives and children with tears at the time of going to the Sundarban, he mentioned again.

Enamul Islam of Buri Gualini area said, profit of the extracted honey is enjoyed by intermediaries mainly. If the collected honey is posted by Courier Service under public-private partnership in respective areas of the collectors, it will be better, he suggested.

Divisional Forester of the ESD Belayet Hossain said, nine

instructions have been given to the collectors on behalf of the Forest Department.

The instructions included bar on honey collectors in reserve areas; if any collector enter enters restricted area, his permit will be revoked instantly.

Besides, he added, collectors are not allowed to use fire or any inflammable chemical in chasing bees from honeycombs.

He further said, as there was no rain this year, it cannot be told whether the honey extraction target will be met or not.







MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Apr 10: The three-month-long seasonal honey collection has begun in the Sundarban from April 1.According to official sources, this year's honey collection has been started with a target of 1,400 quintal.Like every year, East Sundarban Division (ESD) has started giving approval to the collectors.According to sources at the ESD, around 5,000 collectors of Sharankhola Range have made their full preparation for going to the the Sundarban; they have taken loan from local Mahajans (lenders) to make preparation for the honey collection; and they are waiting to get pass permit.The honey collection time has been fixed by the ESD from April to June; issuing pass permit has begun through different stations under various ranges of the ESD from the first day of April.In addition to this year's 1,400 quintal honey collection target, another 450 quintal of wax has been targeted.In 2019-2020 fiscal year, 1,220 quintal of honey was collected against the target of 800 quintal, while the collection of wax was 366 quintal against the targeted 300 quintal.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of honey collectors said, from the beginning of the season they collect Khalisha flower honey; later, they get garan flower honey; and at last, kewra flower honey is extracted, followed by chhaila flower.Of these three types, Khalisha flower honey is a pricy one.But this year, they mentioned, there was no rainfall in the region; flowers got dried; and honeycombs received less quantity of honey. So, they are apprehending a fall in the honey collection target.Honey collector Abdul Jalil Talukdar in Morrelganj Upazila of Bagerhat District said, "I will go to forest after taking pass permit. I have 12 associates in my boat."According to him, each collector costs Tk 12,000-15,000 during the three-month honey collection.It cannot be predicted how will be this year's honey collection as there was no rain, he mentioned.Honey Trader Rasel Ahmed of Khuriakhali Village in Sharankhola said, he has invested Tk 2 lakh in preparing three boats this year; he did not make much investment as there was no rainfall.Collector Sobhan Hawladar in the upazila said, there are 10 collectors for his boat; he will conduct honey collection drive in deep forest. He sold honey at Tk 25,000 per maund last year.Student Sheikh Rahatul Islam Joy of Khulna Polytechnic College said, hundreds of honey collectors lost their lives; their families got no assistance.These honey collectors were eaten by tigers, he mentioned.Still now collectors say goodbye to their wives and children with tears at the time of going to the Sundarban, he mentioned again.Enamul Islam of Buri Gualini area said, profit of the extracted honey is enjoyed by intermediaries mainly. If the collected honey is posted by Courier Service under public-private partnership in respective areas of the collectors, it will be better, he suggested.Divisional Forester of the ESD Belayet Hossain said, nineinstructions have been given to the collectors on behalf of the Forest Department.The instructions included bar on honey collectors in reserve areas; if any collector enter enters restricted area, his permit will be revoked instantly.Besides, he added, collectors are not allowed to use fire or any inflammable chemical in chasing bees from honeycombs.He further said, as there was no rain this year, it cannot be told whether the honey extraction target will be met or not.