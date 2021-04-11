7 die with corona symptoms in three districts

Seven people including three elderly men and a local leader of Awami League (AL) died with coronavirus-like symptoms in three districts- Noakhali, Jashore and Rajshahi, in four days.

NOAKHALI: An elderly man died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Hafez Sayed Ahmed, 79, son of late Raja Mia, a resident of Char Darbeshpur Village under Dharmapur Union in the upazila.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar said Sayed Ahmed was admitted to Noakhali Covid Hospital with fever, cold and respiratory problems three days back.

Later, he died at the isolation unit in the hospital in the morning, the CS added.

JASHORE: A local leader of AL died with coronavirus symptoms in Chaugachha Upazila of the district at dawn on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Nipu, 60, general secretary of Sinhajhuli Union Unit of AL. He was a resident of Sinhajhuli Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Hafizur had been suffering with the virus symptoms since the last week.

He was taken to a hospital in Khulna on Thursday following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at around 4am on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Chaugachha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Lutfunnahar confirmed the matter, adding that the deceased was buried following the government health guideline and samples of his family members have been collected for test.

RAJSHAHI: Five people including two elderly men died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday night. RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said four people died at corona ward and another died at ICU in the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abul Hossain, 50, Milon, 66, Abdul Quddus, 73, Abdul Maleq, 68, and Shariful Islam, 72.

All of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

A total of 44 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital with the virus infection. Out of them, eight are in ICU. Apart from this, 39 are now admitted to the hospital with virus symptoms.







