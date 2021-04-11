Video
Sunday, 11 April, 2021
Home Countryside

Two drown in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two boys drowned in separate water bodies in two districts- Naogaon and Kurigram, in two days.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in the Atrai River in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Shraban Sarker, 10, son of Kanchan Sarker, a resident of Chak Hamidpur Village under Sofapur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shraban along with his mother went to Shimultali Ghat area in the river for taking holly bath. At that time, Shraban went missing in the river.
Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the river.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A teenage boy drowned in the Dharla River in Fubari Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Hasan, 17, son of Saidul Islam, a resident of Lalmonirhat.
Local sources said Rakib went missing in the river at noon while taking bath in it along with few of his friends.  Later, a team of Fire Service recovered his body in the evening.
Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.


