Eight houses burnt in two districts

Eight houses were burnt in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Mymensingh, in two days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Three houses were gutted by fire in Pekua Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Owners of the affected houses are Aminul Haque, Mahabul Alam and Md Ilias, residents of Sabjibanpara Village under Barbakia Union in the upazila.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 10 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Pekua Fire Service Station Master Liton Barua said the fire began at a house in the area at around 2pm and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.

Being informed, the fire fighters rushed there and controlled the flame.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit, the official added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Five houses were gutted by fire in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 2 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Local sources said Jisan, 22, son of late Saifuzzaman of Saterobari Village under Langair Union in the upazila, is a drug addict. He demanded money from his mother to buy drugs at night. As she did not agree to give him money, Jisan set fire on the house out of anger.

The fire soon engulfed the adjacent houses.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and controlled the blaze after an hour of frantic effort.

Officer-in-Charge of Pagla Police Station Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.







