235 more contract corona in five districts

A total of 235 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in five districts- Chuadanga, Jashore, Noakhali, Narayanganj and Bogura, in two days.

CHUADANGA: Some 10 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,783 in the district.

Chuadanga Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Friday morning.

The test results of 47 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where 10 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar and one in Damurhuda upazilas.

A total of 14 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and 86 are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 1,630 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 53 died of it in the district, the CS added.

The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19 last year.

JASHORE: Some 30 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Jashore University of Science and Technology Genome Centre sources confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, 66 people have, so far, died of the virus infection in the district.

NOAKHALI: Some 84 more people contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,578 in the district.

Noakhali CS confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 20 are in Sadar, 27 in Begumganj, nine in Sonaimuri, eight in Kabirhat, seven in Senbag, five in Companiganj, four in Subarnachar and four in Hatiya upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 5,525 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 93 died of it in the district.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 20 more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 991 in the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday afternoon.

Samples of 52 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, 20 people were found positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.

However, 831 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 30 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

BOGURA: Some 91 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 10,728 in the district.

Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Of the newly infected, 83 are in Sadar, two in Shibganj, Sherpur, Dhunat each, and one in Kahalu and Shajahanpur upazilas each.

A total of 301 samples sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Hospital for test came in hand on the day where 91 people were found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,880 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 266 died of it in the district, the deputy CS added.







