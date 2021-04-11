15,000 villagers suffer for risky bridge at Nageshwari



The risky bridge at Bamandanga Union in Nageshwari Upazila. photo: observer

The bridge has developed a slide down after being hit by flood water in past years.

Locals demanded quick re-construction of a new bridge at the same point.

In 1993, a 20-foot long Dhanitari Bridge was built through Adam Ali Traders at Tk 4.70 lakh by an NGO, Care Bangladesh, over a Nala (Channel) of Antai Beel (Water body) under Bamandanga Union along Dhanitari-Ruiarparh Sarak.

The bridge would be used by about 15,000 people of Pateshwari, Dhanitari, Biduatari, Kabirajpara, Sarkartari, Sardartari, Panatetari, Senpara, Antaiparh, and Bormani villages.

Principal of Nageshwari Model College Abdul Hai said, the bridge got slide down due to strong current of flood; communication became disrupted; then locals made communication with boat or banana raft; and with improving flood situation, they started commuting over a bamboo bridge.

Later, a wooden bridge was built over the bamboo bridge.

At present, the bridge has turned deplorable due to heavy pressure of numerous people and light vehicles.

According to witnesses, commuters are committing accident on the

bridge frequently; some people have been injured; and despite that people are continuing to use it in the absence of an alternative option.

Mainul Haq Pradhan, ex-chairman of union, said, considering the public suffering he had made the wooden bridge at his own cost of Tk 70,000. "But it is not any solution. It is urgent to re-build a bridge," he demanded.

Local people like Hazrat Ali, Alam, Goljar Hossain, Chhabed Ali and others said, "We are suffering only for the bridge."

They demanded a new bridge urgently to get rid of the suffering.

Bamandanga Union's Chairman Amjad Hossain said, it is urgent to raise a bridge here; an application has been sent to the department concerned in this connection.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Noor Ahmed Masum said, the post of the upazila engineer has fallen vacant on transfer ground.

"If a new one is posted, I will understand the situation" he added.







