55 detained in three districts

A total of 55 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Panchagarh and Sirajganj, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, detained 34 people on different charges in the city on Friday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives. Of the detainees, seven are accused in different cases while eight drug addicts and 19 others were detained on different charges. Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Police detained 18 men in Boda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over gambling.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sakoa Bazar area and detained them red-handed from a house while they were gambling by playing cards.

Mobile phone sets, playing cards and cash money were also recovered from their possessions.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people along with a touchstone-made statue of Lord Vishnu in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Sree Ram Sarker, 38, Golam Saqlain, 40, and Sadeque Hossain, 50, residents of the upazila.

RAB-12 Deputy Commander Major Md Moshiur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kusumdi area in the afternoon and detained the trio along with the statue.















