Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 April, 2021, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

55 detained in three districts

Published : Sunday, 11 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

A total of 55 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Rajshahi, Panchagarh and Sirajganj, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, detained 34 people on different charges in the city on Friday.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives. Of the detainees, seven are accused in different cases while eight drug addicts and 19 others were detained on different charges. Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.
BODA, PANCHAGARH: Police detained 18 men in Boda Upazila of the district on Wednesday night over gambling.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sakoa Bazar area and detained them red-handed from a house while they were gambling by playing cards.
Mobile phone sets, playing cards and cash money were also recovered from their possessions.
SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people along with a touchstone-made statue of Lord Vishnu in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The arrested persons are Sree Ram Sarker, 38, Golam Saqlain, 40, and Sadeque Hossain, 50, residents of the upazila.
RAB-12 Deputy Commander Major Md Moshiur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Kusumdi area in the afternoon and detained the trio along with the statue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three more die of corona in Barishal, Rajshahi
Seasonal honey collection from Sundarban begins
7 die with corona symptoms in three districts
Two drown in 2 dists
Eight houses burnt in two districts
235 more contract corona in five districts
15,000 villagers suffer for risky bridge at Nageshwari
55 detained in three districts


Latest News
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets
Journalist Hassan Shahriar laid to eternal rest
Rizwan steers Pakistan to their highest-winning T20 run chase
JMB Acting Amir arrested in Dhaka
180 people died after Covid vaccination in India
Mirkadim municipality mayor's wife dies of burn injuries
Bangladesh is not a country of any killer: Chief Justice
Minor boy drowns in pond in Pirojpur
DNCC councilor opens help desk for dwellers
Khaleda didn't give samples for Covid-19 test
Most Read News
How to lose weight
 Rights and restrictions on ‘Freedom of Movement’
DoE DG dies of COVID-19
Record 77 deaths reported from coronavirus in a day, 5,343 cases
21 nabbed with drugs
Different types of masks
Ekushey Book Fair to end on April 12
History of the Spirit
Akram Khan tests corona positive
Second dead whale washes ashore at Himchari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft